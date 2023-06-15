Board of Elections closed Monday

The Clinton County Board of Elections will be closed Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. It will reopen for regular business hours Tuesday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Community Action to hold board of trustees meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on June 21 at 100 Commons Lane., Wilmington at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Wilmington Schools BOE regular meeting scheduled

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, June 26 at 7:15 a.m. The meeting will be held in the board room at Central Office, located at 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Board of Elections to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a regular meeting on Monday June 26 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of regular business of the board, and any other business that comes before the board. The June 26 meeting will be held in place of the regularly scheduled meeting for June 28, which has been cancelled. The meeting will be held at the Clinton County Board of Elections, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Ste, 4, Wilmington.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on June 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on July 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on August 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.