A new fund is available at the Clinton County Foundation with a focus on the Blanchester community. The Vallee Fund for Blanchester is accepting grant applications now through Aug. 15 from 501(c)3 organizations and government entities.

The mission of Vallee Fund for Blanchester is to strengthen the community and improve the lives of its citizens through project-based funding, according to a news release. The fund hopes to serve the Blanchester community through transformative ideas and creative programs that lift the community and provide services for those in need. Vallee Fund projects lay the groundwork for systemic changes that utilize local strategies, visionary leadership and collaborative partnerships.

Richard and Shirley Vallee loved Blanchester, Ohio and were inspired to provide a legacy that would build long-lasting change for their community and its citizens. Dr. Richard and Shirley Vallee were married for 58 years. Both Dr. Vallee, a Mound chemist and plant manager, and his wife enjoyed their active life as members of the Blanchester community. The Clinton County Foundation is honored to partner with the Vallee Fund for Blanchester to ensure that the Vallee’s legacy is preserved, according to a news release.

Grant applications should serve the geographic area of Blanchester school district and/or the Village of Blanchester, improve the well-being of Blanchester citizens, with a special emphasis placed on those with the greatest challenges and needs, and have a commitment to Blanchester, Ohio.

Grant applications are available on the Clinton County Foundation Grant Portal at clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/grants-applications.

The Clinton County Foundation is a community foundation providing charitable investing and local grants so people and nonprofits can make a lasting and positive impact on our community. Learn more clintoncountyohiofoundation.org.