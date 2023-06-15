Steed stampedes field in latest SOPGA Jr. Tour event

For the fifth consecutive tournament, Wilmington’s Andy Steed has finished on top in a Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour event.

This time, however, Steed had a relatively easy win on Thursday in the Germantown Junior Open at Jamaica Run, shooting a 2-under par score of 70. The next closest competitor was six shots back. Steed has won no fewer than two tournaments previously in a scorecard playoff.

In 12 tournaments this season in the Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour, Steed has won seven times and finished in the top five 11 times.

Steed leads the SOPGA Junior Tour player of the year standings by a wide margin.

The latest victory capped a whirlwind week for Steed.

The Clinton-Massie junior won the Champions Junior Open Wednesday at Champions Golf Course in Columbus.

In the 16-19 year old division, Steed birdied four holes en route to a 68 which was good enough for a one-shot win over Quentin Stall.

On Tuesday, Steed wrapped a win in the Pipestone Junior Classic.

Steed and Grant Tabar finished at 4-over par with Steed gaining the win with a scorecard playoff.

Logan Miller was 12th in the tournament while Owen Goodwin finished 17th.

Steed, Miller and Goodwin are all students at Clinton-Massie High School.