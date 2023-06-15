Williams Team wears 16th annual HOG golf crown Williams Team wears 16th annual HOG golf crown Williams Team wears 16th annual HOG golf crown

The Williams Team of Taija Walker, Ke’Asia Robinson, Katie Murphy and Lilly Middleton won the 16th annual Harvest of Gold golf tournament Saturday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winning team posted a final score of 52 and edged two other teams who were one stroke back at 53.

One team was sponsored by ATSG and consisted of Chris Brown, Dylan Greer, Russ Richardson and Ray Phair while the Buckstrong team was made up of Jarett Patton, Richard Burns, Jerry Cowin and Stephen Harris.

The rest of the field:

● 57 Bush Auto: Nick Bush, Kevin Imhulse, Logan Dye, Jack Vickers

● 62 Fore Horseman: Tony Berlin, Donna Berlin, Tim Haley, Bobby Miller

● 54 Four Amigos: Bob Ginter, Fred Ertel, Mike Keys, William Self

● 55 Biding Christ Lutheran Church: Jeff Fryman, June Fryman, Tony Errett, Fred Pumroy

● 65 ATSG: Ryan Lewis, Terry Grooms, Brady Harp, Kris Grooms

● 69 Modern Woodman: Dan Mayo, Michael Mayo, Bill Davis, Kyle Davis

● 56 CCYC: Eric Guindon, Taylor Stuckert, Tyler Williams, Mark Williams

Hole sponsors were Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), BMBC, Bob Groves Tire Service LLC, Bush Auto, Fall Creek Friends, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Buckley Miller Wright Attorneys, Vicki and Phil Snow, Deer Brook Properties-Chad Carey, Southern State Community College, Wilmington College, Wilmington Savings Bank, Kiwanis of Wilmington, Donatos Pizza, Fox Towing & Trucking Company, McDonald’s Ison Family (Rombach & 68 North), Fraternal Order

of Eagles 1224.

ATSG was a Gold sponsor while Vicki and Phil Snow, Bush Auto and Deer Brook Properties were Bronze sponsors.

Donations were made by Mary Kay Vance, Mike Keys with D&E Equipment Company.

Plaques and gifts were donated by Quali-Tee. A Ford car lease and gifts were donate4d by Busam Car Dealership. Miscellaneous gifts were donated by Walmart, R&L Carriers, Merle Norman, Pastor Kurtis Summerville, Pastor Scott Latimer, Yvonner Williams, Tiara Harris, Eleanor Harris, Marque Jones.

Mrs. HJ and Sanai Harris also helped with the event.