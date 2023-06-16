Classmates from 1973 (l to r) Anna (Clausen) White, Charlene Dietrich, Denise McAninch, Barbara Baldwin, Barbara (Cook) Stammer. Submitted photos David Gardner (’73) traveled the farthest to attend the banquet. Submitted photos BHS Class of 1973 50th Reunion (front row, l to r) - Anna (Clausen) White, Charlene Dietrich, Barbara Baldwin, Darlene (Brown) Slack, David Gardner; (back row, l to r) - Mark Roby, Denise McAninch, Steve Meadors, Bill McLaughlin, Bob Grooms, Patricia Williams, Judy (Christian) Morrison, Susie (Houser) Teboe. Submitted photos Polly (Dunkman) Warren (’81), Ronald McKay (’87) and Brian Dunkman (’87). Ronald was the Youngest Alum to attend. Submitted photos Bill McLaughlin (’73) in front of pic with Coach Harry Brumbaugh (’61) when Bill won state champion in track. Submitted photos Scholarship recipients, Emma Falgner (left) and Kaylie Paugh (right). Submitted photos BHS Class of 1963 60th Reunion (seated, l to r) - Tom Allen, Jo (Florea) Slocum, Ellen Jackson, Anne (Osborne) Lykins, Ethel (Douglas) Salisbury: (standing, l to r) - Archie Stegall, Charlene (Boyd) Docter, Joe Volk, Harold Hunt, Janet (Taylor) Warren, John Holland, Peggy Edgington, Jerry Salisbury, Kenen Edgington, Joe Childress, Rodney “Butch” Whitaker. Submitted photos

It was a weekend filled with joy and nostalgia as Blanchester High School alumni from various graduating classes gathered for a memorable reunion. The Blanchester Alumni Association, in partnership with the Blanchester Schools Foundation, organized a series of events to bring together former Wildcats and celebrate their shared memories.

The festivities began on the evening of Friday, June 2, with the highly anticipated Wildcat Alumni Mixer held at the Eagles Lodge 2222 on Lazenby Street. Over 80 guests, including Blanchester alumni, spouses, coaches, teachers, and friends, flocked to the venue. Attendees enjoyed delicious snacks, engaged in friendly cornhole competitions, gathered around a cozy campfire, and reveled in the sounds of great music. The night was accompanied by an array of refreshing beverages, making it a perfect opportunity for old friends to reconnect and create new memories.

Following the lively mixer, the Blanchester Alumni Association, with the support of the Blanchester Schools Foundation, continued the festivities with their annual reunion banquet on Saturday evening, June 3, held at the Blanchester High School Auditeria. The grand event saw an impressive turnout of 105 guests, who eagerly awaited an evening of celebration and reminiscence.

The banquet commenced with a social hour featuring iconic 70s music that set the nostalgic tone for the evening. Attendees were treated to a heartfelt slideshow of photos, skillfully crafted by Bruce Cadwallader (‘79), showcasing beloved Wildcat Alumni who have passed away in the last year. Miriam Florea (‘56) curated a stunning display of Blanchester memorabilia, evoking fond memories of days gone by. Additionally, a special table dedicated to veterans, organized by Krista Tolliver (‘98), paid homage to the brave men and women who have served their country. Adding to the lively atmosphere, the Wildcat Mascot, portrayed by student Seth Perkins, mingled with guests, while talented student photographer Gray Woods from Laurel Oaks captured candid moments of long-lost friends reuniting. Pandy McCarty, Principal of Blanchester High School, graciously offered guided tours of the new school building to alumni who wished to explore the recent changes.

The Auditeria was transformed into a festive space with blue and white tablecloths, balloons, and exquisite floral centerpieces adorning each table, showcasing the school’s cherished colors. President Ellen (Binkley) Hill, Class of 1978, welcomed everyone, setting the stage for an evening filled with heartfelt reminiscences. The Blanchester American Legion Post 178 ceremoniously posted the Colors and led the attendees in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The soulful rendition of the National Anthem by Patricia Williams (‘73) filled the room with pride, followed by an invocation by Steve Lawson (‘60), which set a reverent tone for the evening’s proceedings. The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the delectable dinner provided by Beaugard’s Southern Bar “B” Que of Wilmington, leaving everyone thoroughly satisfied.

Ellen (Binkley) Hill (‘78) then commenced the business portion of the banquet by introducing the esteemed members of the Alumni executive committee, including President Ellen (Binkley) Hill (‘78), Vice President Ida (Sells) Miller (‘81), Treasurer Laura (LeMaster) Summers (‘64), Historian Bruce Cadwallader (‘79), and Secretary Beth (Snyder) Porter (‘79). Their dedicated efforts, in collaboration with the Blanchester Schools Foundation, were instrumental in organizing this remarkable reunion.

The event also provided an opportunity to honor Blanchester alumni who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. A solemn Missing Man Table was prominently displayed, symbolizing respect for fallen comrades, those missing in action, and prisoners of war. Bruce Cadwallader (‘79) eloquently explained the significance and symbolism behind this powerful tribute.

Ellen (Binkley) Hill (‘78) announced the 2023 Alumni Scholarship Recipients, and the Alumni Executive Board, in partnership with the Blanchester Schools Foundation, presented two deserving graduating seniors, Emma Falgner (‘23) and Kaylie Paugh (‘23), with scholarships valued at $1,000 each. The scholarship recipients were surrounded by their elated family members and friends, who had supported and nurtured their educational journey.

Harry Snyder (‘78), CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses, provided an enlightening update on Laurel Oaks enrollment, where many Blanchester students pursue their educational paths. Snyder shared encouraging news about the growing enrollment for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, reflecting the school’s commitment to providing students with valuable skills and knowledge for postsecondary education and careers.

Adding a touch of nostalgia, Bruce Cadwallader (‘79) facilitated a “History Moment” during which select alumni were invited to share their cherished memories. Patty Williams (‘73), Jo Slocum (‘63), and Steve Lawson (‘60) nostalgically reflected on their time at Blanchester schools, highlighting the positive impact of teachers, coaches, administrators, and fellow classmates throughout the years.

Many thanks go out to the Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 for their invaluable assistance in setting up, greeting alumni, and ensuring a smooth clean-up after the banquet. Their dedication and commitment made the event even more special.

The Blanchester Alumni Association and the Blanchester Schools Foundation look forward to future reunions, aiming to keep the spirit of the Wildcats alive and provide a platform for generations of alumni to come together and celebrate their shared history.