Mayor John Stanforth, left, presents a plaque to Council President Mark McKay in recognition of his tenure on Wilmington City Council. John Hamilton | News Journal

WILMINGTON — At Thursday’s city council meeting, Wilmington Council President Mark McKay announced he is resigning from council effective June 30. Mayor John Stanforth recognized McKay for his years on the council and presented him with a plaque.

McKay first served on the council as one of the three at-large members starting in 2002, then as president of city council beginning in 2018. He decided to not run for re-election this year.

When asked why he was stepping down, McKay told the News Journal that after 20-plus years, it “just feels like it’s the right time.”

“During that time (on council), I’ve served with many different people and under three different mayors. Wilmington having been my hometown my whole life, I feel very privileged to have been part of some important initiatives and projects,” McKay said during the meeting.

He said the current administration has been “very forward-thinking” with asking residents to increase the revenue to fund various projects over the past few years.

“Basically, I feel that the city is in a fiscally sound position for the future, and I’m proud of what part I may have played to contribute to its success,” he said.

He added that he felt troubled with what he called “unnecessary drama” at recent meetings, which was the impetus for council implementing new guidelines to the public comment policy. McKay said the council will “always intend” to allow free speech in the chambers, but he “will have to leave that issue” to those who follow him.

“In closing, I was never so proud of my hometown as when my late wife, Tammy, would say to strangers that Wilmington is the center of the universe, then she’d go on to tell them all about it,” he said.

Clinton County GOP Chair Terry Habermehl told the News Journal the party will pick someone to fill the seat in the coming week.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574