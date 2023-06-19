The East Clinton youth girls basketball camp concluded last week with the high school girls basketball team hosting young Lady Astros. Varsity coach Bill Bean said the youth were taught basic fundamental basketball skills and played games. Bean said it was a very good week for East Clinton girls basketball.
