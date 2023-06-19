Blanchester set to receive state grant for replacement of water mains

The Village of Blanchester will receive a grant for the replacement of water mains as part of the State of Ohio’s grant program to address critical water infrastructure.

The state will award $114 million in grant awards to support 70 critical water infrastructure projects in 58 counties. The Village of Blanchester will receive a $350,955 grant for the replacement of water mains along Lazenby Drive between West Main Street and Bourbon Street.

The current water main was installed in the early 1930s and has a history of leaks, according to a news release. In addition, the lines are undersized and do not provide adequate fire flow. Project activities include the replacement of 1,200 linear feet of water main, catch basins and storm sewer along the route, and the installation of fire hydrants and new meter pits.

The project will benefit 72 people.

The grants are part of the fourth round of the Ohio BUILDS (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) water infrastructure program. Since its establishment, the program has provided a more than $360 million to support 253 local water projects impacting every county in the state.

“Ohio is the heart of opportunity, and for our state to continue to thrive, we must ensure that more communities have steady access to reliable, clean water,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “My administration is committed to supporting as many local communities as possible with water projects that will improve quality of life and give residents more opportunities to live up to their God-given potential.”

The grants announced recently will help reduce or eliminate the local financial burden associated with critical infrastructure needs such as new water distribution systems, waterline extensions, water tower replacements, and new pipes and water main, according to a news release. Grants will also fund projects to replace sanitary sewer systems, prevent sewer system backups, and extend sewer lines to allow for economic growth.

“Good infrastructure is vital for economic development and quality of life,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “With these additional projects, we’re able to expand our infrastructure to support development for businesses and housing for Ohioans.”

The DeWine-Husted Administration launched the Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure program in 2021 as a continuation of Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, which launched in 2019 to focus on ensuring plentiful, clean, and safe water for communities across the state. In total, $500 million has been dedicated to the program, and a fifth round awarding additional funding will be announced later this summer.

The first three rounds of the program, awarded in October 2021, November 2021, and December 2021, were funded with $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) appropriated by the 134th Ohio General Assembly. In response to the tremendous demand for water infrastructure support, the legislature added an additional $250 million in ARPA funding to the program through House Bill 45, which was signed by Governor DeWine in January 2023.