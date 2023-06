Hailey Fugate, of Wilmington, is among more than 4,100 students graduating from Mississippi State University in spring 2023.

Fugate received the bachelor of science from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students.