Welcoming a new member are Frances Sharp, Chapter Registrar, Linda Barkey, vice regent, new member Stacey Barkey and Chaplain Barbara Scarboro. Submitted photos Community Service Award winners: Jay and Linda Barkey with Community Service Award Chairperson Suzanne Madison. Submitted photos

The George Clinton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual meeting recently. June is the Annual Meeting, a time for reports about the accomplishments of the chapter for the past year. Since last year’s annual meeting, there have been eight regular meetings and one outing where members of the chapter served as docents at Christian Waldschmidt Homestead.

The chapter heard reports that shared that we had sent packets of vegetables to Hindman School. We are sending four teddy bears, named George, Clinton, Cornelia and Elouisa to join the teddy bears from other chapters that will be delivered to Kate Duncan Smith DAR School by the Ohio DAR Schools bus tour. Our chapter also sent items to help Hindman School after the devastating floods that hit that part of Kentucky earlier this year. This year, our yearly donation of back to school gift cards for the teachers will be delivered in person by our DAR Schools chair, Pat McKenzie, when she visits the school on the DAR School Bus Tour.

George Clinton Chapter selected a senior to receive the Good Citizen Scholarship and recognized Good Citizens from other county schools. The chapter had four entries in the Patriot of Revolution Essay Contest for High School students and submitted the winning essay on to the district competition. The chapter honored Jay and Linda Barkey with the Community Service Award.

The chapter also has sent thousands of manufacturers coupons to military bases overseas. Members also signed holiday cards that were sent to deployed military. The chapter had a successful Wreaths Across America project as wreaths were purchased to be placed on graves in Arlington National Cemetery in December of 2022.

Bags were filled with art supplies for the students of Clinton County Head Start. The chapter also collected and sent school supplies to our community classroom at the beginning of the past school year. Members spend many hours volunteering at the Genealogy Library at the History Center and the Chapter manned the beverage table at the “Talking Tombstones.”

At the State Conference, George Clinton Chapter received recognition for meeting our Service to America Goal, were recognized for our Chapter Achievement, achieved the highest level on the State Honor Roll and were recognized for generously supporting DAR schools.

The Annual Meeting is also a time when the Chapter recognizes members who have reached some milestone years in their membership in DAR. Celebrating 10 years membership in 2023 are Jane Gardina, Ruth Malyuk, Jacolyn Poske, Kim Stackhouse, Mary Ann Van Tress and Linda Walls. Celebrating 20 years membership is Judy Sargent. Celebrating 30 years membership are Barbara Atley, Deborah Glenn and Anne Rouse, while celebrating 50 years of membership is Gwen Bogan. Congratulations to them all.

The Chapter also heard of a Moment in George Clinton Chapter history as a short biography of an early member of the chapter was read as her picture was shown. Mary Ann Kirk was a member in 1900 and until her death in 1901. Kirk was considered a Star member as she was a real daughter, or in other words, the actual daughter of a soldier from the Continental Army in the American Revolution.

The Chapter was also pleased to welcome a new member to our chapter, Stacey Barkey. She was given the oath of membership and welcomed by all in attendance to our Chapter.