Andy Steed

CINCINNATI — Andy Steed emerged from a crowded leaderboard as the winner Tuesday in the Mill Course Junior Open golf tournament.

After beginning the Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour tournament with a bogey, Steed immediately got that stroke back and then some with an eagle on the par 5 second hole. He parred 13 of the next 17 holes to edge Eian Cambria of Springboro by one shot.

There also was players at 4-over, 5-over, 6-over, 7-over and 8-over behind Steed.

Steed continued Monday to put his stamp on the 2023 SOPGA Junior Tour season.

In the Yankee Trace Junior Open at the Golf Club at Yankee Trace, Steed fired an even par 72 to win by four strokes over runnerup Griff Turner.

In 14 tournaments this season in the Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour, Steed has won nine times and finished in the top five 13 times since sitting on top of the field at the season opening Oxford Junior Classic at Indian Ridge on April 16.

Steed leads the SOPGA Junior Tour player of the year standings by a wide margin.