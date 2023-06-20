Local solar power facility approved

CLINTON COUNTY — A solar-powered electric generating facility is set to be constructed and operated in Clark and Jefferson townships.

The Ohio Public Utilities Commission recently approved the construction, operation, and maintenance of the 300 Megawatt facility. The approval grants Yellow Wood Solar Energy LLC the authority to proceed with the development of the solar facility.

The project will span approximately 2,460 acres within a larger 4,400-acre project area and is expected to make a significant contribution to Ohio’s renewable energy landscape, according to a news release.

The proposed Yellow Wood Solar project will feature extensive arrays of photovoltaic modules, also known as solar panels, which will be mounted on a ground-mounted tracking rack system. In addition, the facility will encompass various infrastructure components including access roads, an operations and maintenance building, underground and overhead electric collection lines, weather stations, inverters and transformers, a collection substation, and a 345 kilovolt generation interconnect electric transmission line.

To address potential environmental impacts, the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) has incorporated 34 conditions into the approval. These conditions were agreed upon by Yellow Wood Solar, the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, and the OPSB staff.

Measures such as the installation of agricultural-style fencing, setbacks of 150 feet to roadways and adjoining non-participating property boundaries, and a 300-foot setback to non-participating homes will be enforced. Additionally, Yellow Wood Solar is required to post a decommissioning bond, estimated at $14,115,364, to ensure the proper dismantling of the facility when it reaches the end of its lifespan.

For further information on the Ohio Power Siting Board’s decisions and processes, please visit its official website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov.