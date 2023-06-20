A three-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday on State Route 22 near U.S. 73 in Wilmington. According to Wilmington Police, the white Chevrolet Silverado truck’s brake reportedly malfunctioned resulting in the vehicle rear-ending the white Honda Civic, which resulted in them hitting the black GMC Sierra truck. Only minor injuries were reported.
John Hamilton | News Journal
A three-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday on State Route 22 near U.S. 73 in Wilmington. According to Wilmington Police, the white Chevrolet Silverado truck’s brake reportedly malfunctioned resulting in the vehicle rear-ending the white Honda Civic, which resulted in them hitting the black GMC Sierra truck. Only minor injuries were reported.