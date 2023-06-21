Blanchester Police Dept. reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

**This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, or traffic stops**

June 1-14

Some of the calls handled include:

An officer was called to the 600 block of Cherry Street for an unruly juvenile.

A 25 year-old Midland man called to report an assault, which was later found to have occurred in Midland. While speaking to the officer, the male stated he had marijuana on him, which was seized as evidence.

An officer attempted to stop a maroon truck for several traffic violations, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle pursuit was terminated, and the truck was located a short time later unoccupied in a neighboring county. Later that morning, the truck owner called and reported that their truck was stolen overnight from the 100 block of Willow Drive. This matter is under investigation.

An officer was called to the 100 block of Old S. Broadway for a vehicle parked on private property, partially in the woods. The officer made contact with a 40 year-old male and a 25 year-old female, and made them aware of being on private property. The woman was found to have warrants out of Butler and Warren Counties for burglary and drug possession. The woman was arrested and turned over to a Warren County deputy.

A 16 year-old reported being assaulted by another juvenile in the 300 block of E. Baldwin Street.

A 34 year-old Blanchester woman reported Worker’s Compensation fraud. This matter is still under investigation.

A 34 year-old Blanchester woman reported being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. A warrant was requested for the suspect, a 41 year-old male.

A 57 year-old Blanchester male reported being assaulted by a 54 year-old man in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street.

An officer was requested to the 600 block of S. Broadway Street, after a resident returned home and believed someone may have tried to break into their house. Upon checking the interior, the house was found to be badly damaged by fire. This matter is being jointly investigated with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A burglary was reported in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street. This matter is still under investigation.

An officer was dispatched to the 7000 block of Park Avenue for the report of a house guest refusing to leave. Upon speaking with the male, he acquired a ride and left the property.

A theft was reported in the 200 block of Highland Avenue.

A 35 year-old Blanchester man was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest.

A welfare check was requested on a 50 year-old woman in the 900 block of Cherry Street. Upon checking the residence, the woman was found to be deceased. Blanchester EMS and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office also responded.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Cherry Street for a man being on their property on the woods attempting to set up a camp. Officers made contact with the man and explained that the property owners wanted him to leave and not return.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a call in the 8000 block of SR 28 for a woman jumping in front of vehicles. Officers arrived and identified the woman, who stated she was walking to Goshen.

A welfare check was requested in the 7000 block of Willow Drive on a boy that wandered into his neighbor’s yard. An officer spoke with the child and parent.

A citizen stated they came home in the 100 block of E. Fancy Street to their back door standing open. Upon checking the residence, it was found that the caller left the door open by mistake.

An anonymous caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the 800 block of E. Center Street. The vehicle was found to be a customer’s vehicle at the nearby auto shop.

A resident reported hearing yelling near the railroad tracks in the 200 block of S. Wright Street. An officer arrived and located the man and woman, who stated they had a disagreement over property. Both were warned for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

A resident in the 500 block of W. Main Street reported loud music coming from a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

An officer was called to the 900 block of Cherry Street for the report of a stolen vehicle. The caller was found to be an associate of the person whose car was allegedly stolen, and the caller was unable to provide any information, other than the car was taken back due to nonpayment.

An office in the 900 block of Cherry Street reported receiving a voicemail from a previous tenant that was harassing in nature.

A male came to the police department to report an assault. It was found that the assault occurred in Cincinnati, and the man was provided with contact information for Cincinnati PD.

An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cherry Street for the report a dispute between a truck driver and a customer. It was found that the customer yelled after the truck almost struck his vehicle.

An officer responded to the 300 block of E. Main Street for the report of a neighbor possibly trespassing on the caller’s property. The caller stated a bowl was moved and cracked corn appeared to have been thrown over the fence.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of E. Fancy Street for a 911 open-line. The call was found to be accidental.

A 911 open-line call was reported in the 100 block of Orchard View Lane. The call was found to be accidental.

An officer was called to the area of Bourbon and S. Broadway Streets for a man having on only shorts and a jacket. The man was located and stated he was walking to meet a friend.

Property damage was reported in the 5000 block of Ash Grove Avenue; the caller stated he noticed damage to his windshield, but was unsure of how or when the damage occurred.

An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of S. Broadway Street for a man being partially naked in the parking lot. The man appeared to be suffering a medical condition and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by Blanchester EMS.

A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Lee Ann Court, but was not located upon arrival.

A 911 hangup call was reported in the 100 block of W. Baldwin Street; it was found a child had the phone and accidentally dialed 911.

A passerby reported a man passed out in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Cherry Street. Upon arrival, the male stated he fell asleep waiting for a friend to bring him gas money.

A dispute was reported in the 700 block of E. Center Street; a domestic that occurred in Mason was reported, and the caller stated they would contact that department.