City code enforcement reports

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or Tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension. When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.

If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.

Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833.

Annen Vance Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington

June 1-15 Activity Summary

Inspections Performed- 46

Complaints Received- 21

New Violations Opened- 49

New Cases Opened- 23

Cases Closed- 18

June 1-15 – Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)

Case# 4863, 05/08/2023, 262 N Mulberry St, New Violation- 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal- Posted at Property

Case# 4946, 06/01/2023, 627 N. South St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal- Posted at Property, 547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4864, 05/08/2023, 889 Rombach Ave, New Violation- 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal- Posted at Property

Case# 4865, 05/08/2023, 873 Rombach Ave, New Violation- 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal- Posted at Property

Case# 4862,05/08/2023, 679 Bernice St, New Violation- 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal- Posted at Property

Case# 4950, 06/12/2023, 261 S. Mulberry St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4793, 02/09/2023, 969 Fife Ave, 1308.01(i)- Public Nuisance/1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1709.04(c)- Interior Surfaces/1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Second Notice- Sent

Case# 4814, 03/02/2023, 306 W. Sugartree St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4951, 06/12/2023, 63 Woodview Dr, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs/1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance/925.07-Containers to be Removed, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4796, 02/14/2023, 265 E. Locust St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/938.07(c)-Discharge Prohibitions/1725.02(i)- Stairways & Handrails/1709.03(j)- Stair and Walking Surfaces, Final Notice- Sent

Case# 4952, 06/12/2023, 691 N. Walnut St, 311.01(d)- Placing Injurious Material or Obstruction in Street, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4954, 06/13/2023, 105 Lorish Ave, 1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment/ 1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls/1709.03(n)- Window, skylight, and doorframe, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4955, 06/13/2023, 145 Lorish Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4873, 05/09/2023, 369 S. South St, 547.02(b)- Removal of Dead or Diseased Trees, Second Notice-Sent

Case# 4684, 12/13/2022, 376 Prairie Ave, 1171.07(10(b)- Design Standards for Vehicular Use Areas, Second Notice- Sent

Case# 4893, 05/15/2023, 1173 Wayne Rd, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation, Second Notice- Sent

Case# 4927, 05/23/2023, 566 N. Spring St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Second Notice- Sent. 3 previous violations have been closed.

Case# 4958, 06/13/2023, 485 Howard St, 1301.02- Permit Required, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4901, 05/15/2023, 147 Newham St, 1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/311.01(d)- Placing Injurious Material or Obstruction in Street, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4959, 06/13/2023, 153 W. Locust St, 925.13- Personal Property Left or Abandoned on Streets and Sidewalks, Citation Posted at Property

Case# 4868, 05/08/2023, 141 W. Locust St, New Violation- 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal- Posted at Property, Trash Container Warning- Posted at Property

Case# 4960, 06/13/2023, 530 Valley St, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/357.02(a)- Recreational Vehicle Prohibitions- Camping, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4961, 06/13/2023, 708 Rombach Ave, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/17029.02(a)(b)-Litter, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4962, 06/13/2023, 694 Rombach Ave, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/17029.02(a)(b)-Litter/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4963, 06/13/2023, 642 Bernice St, 1172.04(b)(1)(c)- Front Yard Parking-Prohibited, First Notice-Sent

Case# 4957, 06/13/2023, 425 N. Mulberry St, Critical Violation- 1701.08(a)(3)- Unsafe Structure- Unfit for Human Occupation/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter/1143.02-Outdoor Storage, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4964, 06/14/2023, 279 N. Lincoln St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4965, 6/14/2023, 267 N. South St, 547.03(c)-Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4966, 06/14/2023, 398 Columbus St, 1709.03(n)- Window, skylight, and doorframe/1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/11511.03(2)(b)(c)- Open Burning-Waste Disposal (burn barrel)/925.07- Containers to be removed from collection point, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4552, 08/03/2022, 1040 Jefferson Dr, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions, Second Notice- Sent

Case# 4967, 06/14/2023, 1285 Peggy Ln, 925.13- Personal Property left or abandoned on streets and sidewalks, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4968, 06/14/2023, 204 Grant St, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls/1709.03(i)- Overhang Extensions, First Notice- Sent

June 1-15 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)

Case# 4919, 05/19/2023, 142 N. Mulberry St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4914, 05/17/2023, 41 E. Main St, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1709.02(c)-Sidewalks and Driveways/1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4070, 12/11/2020, 156 S. Walnut St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1308.01(i)- Public Nuisance, Closed Case- Resolved by Demolition- Private

Case# 4903, 05/15/2023, 92 Clark St, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4930, 05/24/2023, 108 Kentucky Ave, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4289, 08/17/2021, 72 Applegate St, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions /1143.02-Outdoor Storage/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter, Closed Case- Resolved through Sheriff’s Sale

Case# 4939, 05/30/2023, 1175 Rombach Ave (Lowe’s), 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Closed Case- Resolved by Manager

Case# 4940, 05/31/2023, 359 S. Mulberry St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4897, 05/15/2023, 136 W. Vine St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4854, 04/25/2023, 470 N. Wood St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(j)- Stairs and Walking Surfaces, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4381, 02/25/2022, 301 Columbus St, 1308.01(c)-Public Nuisance (scaffolding), Closed Case- Resolve by Owner

Case# 4876, 05/09/2023, 219 S. Wall St, 505.08-Nuisance Conditions Prohibited/1709.02(a)-Sanitation, Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 4875, 05/09/2023, 388 Douglas St, 1172.04(b)(1)(c)- Front Yard Parking-Prohibited, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner