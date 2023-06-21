Construction at S.R. 73/S.R. 380 moves into next phase Construction at S.R. 73/S.R. 380 moves into next phase

Moving into the next phase of an intersection improvement project on State Route 73/S.R. 380 in Clinton County, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will impart a 21-day closure on S.R. 380 next month.

On Wednesday, July 5, S.R. 380 will be closed at its northbound junction with S.R. 73, just south of Katys Lane, for widening and pavement work. The closure will remain in place through Wednesday, July 26, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 68 and S.R. 380.

The project includes widening S.R. 73 at the intersection of S.R. 380 for the addition of left turn lanes on S.R. 73, and construction of a new signal. A minimum of one lane of traffic on S.R. 73 will be maintained in each direction at all times and with use of flaggers as needed during working hours.

R.B. Jergens Contractors, Inc. was awarded a contract for approximately $2.85 million to undertake the project, and all work is scheduled to be complete in October 2023.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.