Wilmington Schools BOE regular meeting scheduled

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, June 26 at 7:15 a.m. The meeting will be held in the board room at Central Office, located at 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Board of Elections to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a regular meeting on Monday June 26 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of regular business of the board, and any other business that comes before the board. The June 26 meeting will be held in place of the regularly scheduled meeting for June 28, which has been cancelled. The meeting will be held at the Clinton County Board of Elections, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Ste, 4, Wilmington.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on June 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Clinton-Massie Local Schools to hold school board meeting

The Clinton-Massie Local Schools regular Board of Education meeting will be held Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the middle school, room 533.

Washington Twp. Trustees change meeting date

The Washington Township Trustees have changed their next meeting date, originally scheduled for Monday, July 3. They will now meet on Friday, June 30 at 9 a.m. at the township house in Cuba.

Budget Commission to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Budget Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, July 12 at 2 p.m. The meeting, located at 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 203, in Wilmington, will be held to discuss the 2024 county revenue estimates.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on July 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Elections to conduct ballot/equipment testing

The Clinton County Board of Elections will conduct Logic & Accuracy Testing of ballots and equipment to be used for absentee and early voting in the Aug. 8 special election on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on August 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.