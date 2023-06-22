‘3 Redneck Tenors’ to perform at The Murphy

The musical comedy group, “3 Redneck Tenors,” will make its way to The Murphy Theatre stage, Saturday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m.

This group features classically-trained vocal artists from world opera stages, performing music from gospel, to country, to Broadway, pop, and yes, classical. Unlike anything you’ve ever seen, it’s “Blue Collar Comedy Tour goes to Carnegie Hall – down home laughs with big city music,” according to a news release.

The group, composed of Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson, and Steven Sanders, were top finalists on America’s Got Talent and guarantee a night of amazing vocal talent with a healthy dose of side-splitting laughter. Tickets are available online at www.themurphytheatre.org, or by calling the box office at (937) 382-3643.

They can also be purchased at the theatre on Friday, from 11 a.m.– 6 p.m., or the day of the show, beginning at 6 p.m. The Murphy Theatre is located at 50 W. Main Street in Wilmington.