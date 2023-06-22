Drew DeMarsh Mackenzie Edison

Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) has announced the recent appointments of Drew DeMarsh and Mackenzie Edison. Their experience and commitment to community development and planning will significantly contribute to the commission’s ongoing efforts to positively impact the physical, social, and economic development of the county region, according to a news release.

DeMarsh has joined the team as the associate planner. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati’s Bachelor of Urban Planning program, Drew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his role. Prior to joining the CCRPC, Drew worked with two prominent non-profit planning organizations, the Toledo Design Collective and the Neighborhood Design Center. His commitment to equitable and sustainable development, along with his ability to engage and collaborate with stakeholders, makes him an invaluable asset to the team.

Edison serves as the CCRPC and Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) administrator. With two associate degrees from Southern State Community College in business management and entrepreneurship, Mackenzie has a strong educational background. Her previous roles include serving on the Ohio Land Bank Association Board, the CIC board in Hillsboro, and as the Land Bank Coordinator in Highland County. As the Land Bank administrator, Mackenzie oversees the acquisition, management, and disposition of vacant, abandoned, and tax-delinquent properties, working towards creating sustainable solutions that benefit the community and foster economic growth.

The CCRPC is confident that Drew and Mackenzie will immediately make significant contributions to the CCRPC and the Clinton County community. For more information about the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission and its new team members, please visit www.clintoncountyrpc.org.