Enrollment begins at Head Start for 2023-24 school year

Head Start is enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. Classes run 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, beginning Aug. 22.

Clinton County Head Start is a comprehensive preschool program, offering services to income eligible children and their families. Clinton County Head Start, Erdman Center, is federally funded and serves all of Clinton County.

The Head Start Erdman Center for Early Learning is located within Clinton County Community Action Program at 789 N. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington. This center houses five classrooms and 85 children. Erdman is a 5 Star Center through the Step Up to Quality program (SUTQ.) Head Start teachers have a minimum of their AA in Early Childhood Education or are enrolled in a program to receive their AA.