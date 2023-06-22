I-71 lane closures scheduled in Clinton Co.

Single-lane closures will be in effect on Interstate 71 in Clinton County beginning Friday night and continuing next week for a concrete deck pour and paving operations.

Beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, Monday and Tuesday, June 23 and June 26-27, the left lanes on I-71 North and South will be closed between the U.S. 68 and S.R. 72 interchanges until 9 a.m. the following day.

Although I-71 will be open to traffic in each direction, motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution through the area.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.