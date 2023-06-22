The Cpl. James H. Smithson VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary hosted bingo for the residents of Ohio Living Cape May on Mother’s Day, May 14. Pictured are, back row, from left to right: Auxiliary Chaplain Theresa Shoemaker, VFW Post 6710 Senior Vice Commander Jared Holmes, Auxiliary President Melissa Stevens, and Auxiliary Senior Vice President Cindy Butler. Front row, from left to right: Ohio Living Cape May resident and bingo participants Carol W. and Dorothy W.

Submitted photo