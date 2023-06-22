The Cpl. James H. Smithson VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary elected and installed officers for the 2023-2024 year. Pictured from left to right: Trustee Sheri Vest, Guard Jill Bare, Trustee Carole Haines, Secretary & Treasurer Gretchen James, Conductress Judy Rich, President Melissa Stevens, Chaplain Theresa Shoemaker, Junior Vice President Gustelia Scott, Trustee Rena King, & Senior Vice President Cindy Butler. For more information about the Auxiliary, or to join, please call 937-383-3432, or stop by the Post at 1130 N. Lincoln St, Wilmington.

Submitted photo