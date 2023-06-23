Tristan Durr is the new head coach of the Wilmington College men’s and women’s track and field programs. WC Athletic Comm. Dept.

WILMINGTON — An assistant coach the past four seasons, Tristen Durr is new head track and field coach and assistant cross country coach at Wilmington College.

Senior Director of Athletics Bill Wilson said, “He is a rising star in the coaching ranks and has proven it just recently at the 2023 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.”

Durr takes the reins from head coach Ron Combs, who has been the college’s head track and field coach for a quarter century. Combs won’t be going far, however, as he will remain head cross country coach and transition to assistant track and field coach.

“I am excited to continue to build the program with Tristen,” said Combs. “In his four seasons, Tristen has established the throwing crew at WC as one of the best in the Ohio Athletic Conference and all of NCAA Division III. He has earned this opportunity through his hard work and dedication to Wilmington College and the track and field program.”

Durr, an All-American thrower at Tiffin University during his career as a student-athlete, made an immediate impact on the WC track and field program upon his arrival as an assistant coach. Five Quakers have qualified for the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships (indoor & outdoor combined) including his brother, JJ Durr, and Nathan Borgan earning All-American honors at the 2023 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships. At that meet, Durr helped guide WC to a ninth-place finish, the highest in program history.

“I would like to thank Bill Wilson and the college’s administration for giving me this opportunity,” said Durr. “I’d also like to thank Ron Combs for being an amazing mentor and continuing to trust and believe in me. I’m excited for the future as we get to expand the coaching staff and look to grow both programs in size and competitiveness in the OAC, the Great Lakes Region and NCAA Division III.”

The creation of an additional position within the track and field program both fills a need as well as signals the college’s investment into its athletics department and student-athletes.

“I am grateful to Interim President Corey Cockerill for her vision and support of the addition of a head men’s and women’s track and field and assistant men’s and women’s cross country coach,” said Wilson. “This position will contribute to the overall growth of our track and field program and support our very deserving track and field student-athletes.”

Wilmington will look to build upon its highest national finish this past spring in the upcoming 2023-24 academic year. The 2023 cross country season is slated to begin Sept. 2.