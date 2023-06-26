Kiwanian Vermon L. Dillon congratulating Wilson Sylvestre for attending Buckeye Boys State. Submitted photos Kiwanis members at their annual bike rodeo Saturday, May 20 at Denver Park. Submitted photos

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington held its annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 20 at the Denver Park.

The Kiwanis Club would like to thank the following groups and businesses for assisting in the success of the event; Clinton County Health Department, Clinton County Youth Council, Alkermes, Clinton County Trails Coalition, Walmart, Mack Fife Law Office, and Aktion Club of Wilmington.

Also, the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington selected Lexus Reiley as the 2023 Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship recipient. A senior at Wilmington High School, Lexus plans to major in the pre-veterinarian program at Wilmington College in the fall.

Recently, the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington sponsored and selected Wilson Sylvestre, a junior at Wilmington High School, to attend Buckeye Boys State at Miami University in Oxford June 11-18. Wilson was elected to the city council, plus received Outstanding Citizen Award at Boys State.

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington thanked Wilmington High School guidance counselor Tyler Williams for recommending Wilson to attend Boys State.