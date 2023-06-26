OXFORD, OH — Miami University awarded degrees to these local students during spring commencement of 2023:

Andrew Holland of Clarksville, Breanna Barnes of Blanchester, Candice Cockerham of Wilmington, Connor Hendrickson of Wilmington, Kathryn Yurek of Wilmington, Kayla Allen of Blanchester, Khenadi Grubb of Wilmington, Peyton Scott of Lynchburg, Samantha Ardle of Wilmington, Steffany Grant of Blanchester, Stephen Krause of Wilmington, and Tiffany Grant of Clarksville.

