MASON, OHIO -– Several people, including congressional representatives and local school leaders, shared in the open house Thursday, June 22 for Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB).

More than 50 attendees from the community and other stakeholder groups joined MHRB staff and board members for a ribbon cutting on newly-renovated offices and to hear more about the work that the board does to prevent and treat mental health and substance use disorders in the board’s two-county service area.

“We’re really pleased and happy to have had so many people representing our communities stop in and learn more about who we are,” said MHRB Executive Director Colleen Chamberlain. “It was nice to share more about our renovations and how they make the space much more functional for staff, but it was even more important that anyone attending learn more about the board’s work and function. It was so nice to get some very positive feedback from those who were here.”

The open house also included a ribbon cutting with representatives from the Wilmington-Clinton County and Mason-Deerfield Chambers of Commerce.

“We’re incredibly happy to share in this event with you,” said Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber. “The work MHRB does on behalf of the people of both Clinton and Warren counties is unmatched and provides people with resources to treatment and care.”

About MHRBWCC

The Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) is the local board of mental health and addiction services for residents of Warren and Clinton counties. MHRBWCC plans, funds, monitors, and evaluates services and programs provided by various agencies that care for residents living with mental health and addiction issues. For more information, visit mhrbwcc.org.