Mya Haines with her dog Roscoe. Submitted photos Melody Haines playing her violin named Jenny. Submitted photos

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association Club on Monday, June 12 at 6:42 p.m. There were 29 in attendance. Treasurer Isaac Chesney opened the meeting.

Sam Jordan led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Stanley Chesney led the group in the 4-H Pledge. Judy Hatfield gave the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report. Dave Chesney talked about the raffle.

Sam Jordan did a Member Minute on his Henry Lever Action 22 rifle. Ellie Jordan did a Member Minute on firearm suppressors. Kole Kasten did a Member Minute on his Pokemon card collection. Mya Haines did a Member Minute on her dog Roscoe, who is a red fawn Anatolian shepherd and golden retriever mix. Melody Haines did her Member Minute on her violin named Jenny. All did a wonderful job on their Member Minutes.

Isaac Chesney went over the upcoming dates. Judy Hatfield talked about judging.

Lyle Delph was our guest speaker and talked about the law enforcement field, shooting sports in the Olympic games, and shooting sports teams at colleges. Lyle did a wonderful job as our guest speaker.

The meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m. The group then broke out into disciplines.