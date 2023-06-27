Blanchester set to host two celebrations next week

BLANCHESTER — The beginning of July will see two celebrations for the village — the Fourth of July and the Chamber of Commerce’s 70th anniversary.

Danielle Thiel, president of the Blanchester Chamber of Commerce, told the News Journal the coinciding celebrations will see their firework show being “bigger and better” this year.

“The Eagles Lodge donated $15,000 to cover the fireworks,” said Thiel.

She added there were be a few more bands performing on July 3 and 4 than they usually have. The band “Quiet Storm” will perform, and performers from the Cincinnati Circus will have acts throughout the day. The Fourth of July parade will occur at 11 a.m., the lineup starts at 9 a.m. at Blanchester High School. Thiel said anyone can join the parade by paying $20.

The Fourth of July festivities will see a car show on the Fourth. The show goes to help raise funds for the community food bank. There will also be a pie eating contest on July 3 at 6 p.m., and a cornhole tournament at 7 p.m. on July 3.

Thiel said she feels excited seeing a big celebration for the Fourth and having these coincide with the growth of the Chamber.

“It’s really exciting,” said Thiel. “Especially because over the last couple of years with the Chamber, we were kind of dwindling. We’ve really worked hard to revive it over the last couple of years. So, it’s super exciting that we’re celebrating our 70th year and reviving the Chamber, and putting forth a lot of work to make it a successful Chamber.”

Other Fourth of July celebrations in Clinton County next week:

• A fireworks display will take place at the Clinton County Fairgrounds on July 4 beginning around dusk.

• The Clinton County Community Band presents “Voices of a Nation: An Instrumental Salute at the Murphy Theatre” at 7 p.m. on July 3.

