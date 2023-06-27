Pictured (left to right): Clinton-Massie Board of Education members Kathleen Norman, Andy Avery, Phil Harner, Bob Thobaben, Jeremy Lamb, and Mike Gorman, gather together for a photo after naming the wrestling gym “Bob Thobaben Wrestling Gym.” Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Bob Thobaben, surrounded by former wrestlers and coaches listens intently as they deliver heartfelt speeches honoring his contributions to the wrestling community. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Pictured (Left to Right): Clinton-Massie Board members Kathleen Norman, Andy Avery, Phil Harner, Jordan Lamping, Jeremy Lamb, and Mike Gorman gather for a photo after Lamping (center) was annouced the new Clinton-Massie Elementary school assistant principal at Monday nights board meeting. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos

CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie athletic director Brian Carey delivered a heartfelt presentation on Monday evening, advocating for the naming of the high school wrestling room after Bob Thobaben. The proposal received overwhelming support from former wrestlers, Thobaben’s sons, fellow coaches, and community members in attendance at the school board meeting held at the middle school.

Carey began by acknowledging the presence of several former wrestlers and invited them to share their name, graduation year, weight class, and memories of Thobaben as a coach and person. The testimonials that followed painted a vivid picture of a dedicated wrestling coach who went above and beyond to support his athletes. One wrestler spoke emotionally about how Thobaben would take him home every day after practice, demonstrating his care and commitment. Many individuals became emotional while recounting their experiences with him, praising his outstanding character and noting that it was impossible to find someone who didn’t like him.

Thobaben, now retired, has a long and distinguished history of service to both the community and the school. Prior to his extensive volunteer work, he served as a teacher for 35 years, specializing in field biology and anatomy at Beavercreek middle school and high school. His impact extended beyond teaching, according to those in attendance, as he also served as a mentor, and instilled in his students a love and appreciation for nature. Many of his students pursued careers in biology and related fields.

Thobaben dedicated 23 years to the Clinton County Park Board, including a five-year term as president. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in acquiring and developing several parks in the community, such as the Davidson Nature Preserve, Little Creek Nature Preserve, East Fork Nature Preserve, Clinton-Fayette Friendship Trail, the Little Hearts Big Smiles Playground, and many more. He also volunteered on the football chain gang for Clinton-Massie for three decades, served on the Regional Planning Commission since 1994, and was a board member of the Clinton County Trails Coalition.

Thobaben’s contributions to the Clinton-Massie wrestling program were particularly noteworthy. He founded the program as a club in 1996-1997, spearheading fundraising efforts to secure the first wrestling mats and establishing the wrestling room that will now be named in his honor. He played a pivotal role in establishing the official middle school and high school teams, building the program from the ground up. Thobaben even offered transportation for the club by personally picking up wrestlers, as there were no buses available at the time. He fostered friendly rivalries, collaborated with community coaches and officials, and dedicated over a decade to coaching the middle school and high school teams. Under his guidance, Clinton-Massie wrestling produced more state champions than any other individual sport in the school’s history.

Carey emphasized that Thobaben’s impact extended far beyond the realm of sports. Former wrestlers and community members attested to his mentor-ship and leadership, highlighting the lasting impression he left on their lives. Recognizing his contributions, Carey said, “It’s clear that Mr. Thobaben has made a significant and lasting impact on our community and our school. Naming our wrestling room after him would be a fitting tribute to his contribution and a reminder to future generations of the impact that one person can make to a community.”

School board president Jeremy Lamb expressed his appreciation for Thobaben’s service and the impact he has had on the school and community. Reflecting on his own experience as a youth coach, Lamb expressed his hope that he, too, would be remembered in a similar light. He said, “I appreciate your service, appreciate the impact you have had, and as someone who has been a youth coach, I only hope that someday the people that I have impacted will say similar things about me. It’s pretty impressive.”

The board unanimously approved the resolution, officially naming the wrestling gym “Bob Thobaben Wrestling Gym.” Thobaben expressed his gratitude and said he would cherish this honor for the rest of his life.

Also at the meeting:

The new assistant principal at the elementary school, Jordan Lamping, was introduced to the board. Ganelle Gaver, the elementary school principal, expressed her enthusiasm for the addition to the school’s administrative team.

Gaver said, “I am so excited to welcome Jordan to the elementary family.” The introduction set the stage for Lamping to share her background and aspirations for her new role. Lamping began by mentioning her seven years of teaching experience at Monroe, where her teaching career initially took flight. She taught fourth grade for five years and spent an additional two years teaching eighth grade.

Reflecting on her journey, Lamping said, “This job was one of those when you know, you know.”