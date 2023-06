Volunteers power-washed sidewalks, installed new plants and trees, mulched beds, pulled weeds, painted stairs and donation boxes, and helped erect new signage. Submitted by Annen Vance Volunteers power-washed sidewalks, installed new plants and trees, mulched beds, pulled weeds, painted stairs and donation boxes, and helped erect new signage. Submitted by Annen Vance Volunteers power-washed sidewalks, installed new plants and trees, mulched beds, pulled weeds, painted stairs and donation boxes, and helped erect new signage. Submitted by Annen Vance Volunteers power-washed sidewalks, installed new plants and trees, mulched beds, pulled weeds, painted stairs and donation boxes, and helped erect new signage. Submitted by Annen Vance Volunteers power-washed sidewalks, installed new plants and trees, mulched beds, pulled weeds, painted stairs and donation boxes, and helped erect new signage. Submitted by Annen Vance Volunteers power-washed sidewalks, installed new plants and trees, mulched beds, pulled weeds, painted stairs and donation boxes, and helped erect new signage. Submitted by Annen Vance

Clean-Up Wilmington’s June event hosted 16 volunteers who helped remove seven bags of trash from Main, Grant, Locust, and Sugartree streets, and participated in an exterior beautification project at Sugartree Ministries.

Volunteers power-washed sidewalks, installed new plants and trees, mulched beds, pulled weeds, painted stairs and donation boxes, and helped erect new signage. Volunteers also got a hand from Wilmington Police Department officers Sgt. Gibson and Ptl. Patrick, who helped install the new flag donated by the American Legion.

Organizers thanked event partners, Real Change Wilmington and Sugartree Ministries, for ensuring this event was a success.

Clean-Up Wilmington’s July event will take place on Saturday, July 29 at 9 a.m. If you have questions, contact Annen Vance at 937-382-6509 or [email protected]