ATHENS, OHIO — The following area students have been named to Ohio University’s 2023 Spring Dean’s List:

Patton College of Education student Kenzie Avery of Wilmington.

College of Health Sciences and Professions student Sophie Blessing of Clarksville.

College of Health Sciences and Professions student Kelly Carpenter of Wilmington.

Honors Tutorial College student Anna Garnai of Wilmington.

Patton College of Education student Tony Hopper of Lynchburg.

College of Health Sciences and Professions student Lindsay Jodrey of Wilmington.

College of Arts and Sciences student Rees Morris of Lynchburg.

College of Health Sciences and Professions student Aurora Mullis of Clarksville.

College of Fine Arts student Samantha Naylor of Blanchester.

Honors Tutorial College student Caroline Rhude of Blanchester.

College of Business student Morgan Sheridan of Sabina.

Scripps College of Communication student Pearl Spurlock of Wilmington.

College of Business student Kenzie Stinchcomb of Wilmington.

College of Health Sciences and Professions student Isabella Theetge of Wilmington.

The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In spring semester 2023, 4,953 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the Dean’s List.