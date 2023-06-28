BLUFFTON, SC — University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) announced that Taylor Florea, of Blanchester, has been named a Spring 2023 President’s List honoree.

The exemplary academic performance of USCB President’s List students is highly commendable, according to a news release.

“We recognize that higher education presents the unique challenge of balancing academic and personal goals, especially during these tough times,” the release states. “We are proud of those who strive for greatness, surmount all obstacles, and thrive in their academic careers.”

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 4.00 earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.