From left, Kay Fisher, president of Health Alliance of Clinton County; Brian Garber, executive director of Clinton County Aging Up Center; Lions President Ben Dunn and Lion Larry Fisher. Submitted photo

The Health Alliance of Clinton County and the Wilmington Lions Club recently partnered to purchase a LifePak 1000 defibrillator for the Clinton County Aging Up Center.

The new defibrillator features voice prompts and on-screen graphics that provide clear guidance in applying electrodes and initiating a shock to help ensure user confidence. The LifePak 1000 is also compatible with the units carried by the Wilmington Fire Department EMTs, and helps speed the transition to the next level of care.

Both the Health Alliance of Clinton County and the Wilmington Lions Club raise funds through events to provide health benefits to residents of Clinton County.