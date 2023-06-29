Dr. Jessica Wise Dr. Peggy Chalker Dr. Jeff Montgomery Dr. Erika Goodwin

Effective July 1, a shift in staffing roles will take place to better fulfill Southern State’s mission and vision as well as align with the institution’s strategic goals for the academic year 2023-24 and beyond, according to a news release.

Dr. Jessica Wise, of Ross County, will be stepping up as Interim Dean of Student Affairs. She is currently serving as the Dean of Instructional Operations and Director of Library Services, which will continue. Wise brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the new role; a role that will oversee student life, student services, and campus-related activities. Her duties will also include providing support for students and addressing student issues.

Dr. Peggy Chalker, of Adams County, will assume the role of Campus Director at the Brown County Campus in Mt. Orab as well as retain her responsibilities as Dean of Articulation and Transfer. Chalker’s previous experience leading an SSCC campus solidified her candidacy for the role. Along with overseeing basic operations at the Brown County Campus, Chalker will also assist with the planning and implementation of social, educational, and cultural events at the Mt. Orab location.

Dr. Jeff Montgomery, of Fayette County, currently serves as the Dean of Technical Studies. He will continue in his current role under a new title, Dean of Academic Affairs, as well as assume the duties of Central Campus Director. As the campus director, he will be involved with the planning and implementation of events and activities at the Hillsboro location.

Dr. Erika Goodwin, of Clinton County, currently serves as the Vice President of Academic Affairs. She is being promoted to the Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. In this role, she will be responsible for her current duties with the academic division as well as provide executive leadership and management to the student affairs division.

Southern State’s President Dr. Nicole Roades commends these administrators for accepting additional duties within the College. “I extend my deepest gratitude for these people in terms of their flexibility and taking on extra responsibilities to try to meet the College’s needs,” said Roades.

Fall semester begins Aug. 21 and registration is underway. Connect with Southern State today to get started. Visit www.sscc.edu to learn more.