ATHENS, OH — The following local area students have been named to Ohio University’s 2023 Spring Provost’s List:

– College of Health Sciences and Professions student Casey Lamb, of Wilmington.

– College of Health Sciences and Professions student Jessi Murtland, of Wilmington.

– College of Health Sciences and Professions student Jani Uhrig, of Wilmington.

At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the President’s List, Dean’s List or Provost’s List.

The Provost’s List recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In spring semester 2023, 2,124 of Ohio University’s part-time undergraduate students qualified for the inaugural Provost’s List.