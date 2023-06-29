Thick haze blankets the sky as smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfs Clinton County. Clinton County Health District

WILMINGTON — The air quality in Clinton County remains a cause for concern as the impact of raging Canadian wildfires continues to envelop the region.

Smoke from the wildfires, combined with a persistent weather pattern, has led to deteriorating air quality and unfavorable conditions for the foreseeable future. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the area currently stands at 162, classified as “unhealthy” according to data from AirNow.gov.

The ongoing Canadian wildfires have unleashed an unprecedented level of destruction, with nearly every province affected by the blazes. A staggering 30,000 square miles (80,000 square kilometers) have already succumbed to the flames, an area nearly equivalent to the size of South Carolina, as reported by the Canadian government. The vast expanse of burning forests and vegetation has become a significant source of air pollution, emitting copious amounts of smoke and hazardous pollutants.

Prediction Center Forecast Operations Chief Greg Carbin emphasized the persistent challenge posed by the fires: “As long as those fires keep burning up there, that’s going to be a problem for us. As long as there’s something to burn, there will be smoke we have to deal with.”

Precautionary measures recommended by the Clinton County Health District include avoiding strenuous outdoor activities to minimize heavy breathing, keeping outdoor activities brief, and considering indoor alternatives or rescheduling physical activities. These actions can help reduce exposure to the compromised air quality and mitigate potential health complications.

“Stay inside if you can, especially vulnerable groups including those with breathing and heart issues,” said Steven J. Englender, medical advisor, Clinton County Health District.

AirNow.gov, a trusted platform for real-time air quality monitoring, serves as a valuable resource for individuals seeking accurate and timely information. The website provides ongoing updates, forecasts, and guidance to help residents stay informed about the evolving situation. The current air quality alert is in effect for today (June 29) through midnight, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and adherence to precautionary measures.

Local health departments are actively monitoring the situation and working closely with authorities to provide the community with the latest information and resources. Residents are encouraged to reach out to the local health department or visit AirNow.gov for further guidance on air quality and associated health risks.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.