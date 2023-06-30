Officials: Be safe with fireworks during celebrations Officials: Be safe with fireworks during celebrations

CLINTON COUNTY — As people across the nation prepare to celebrate the country’s birthday, fire officials are reminding locals to be safe with their fireworks.

In a release from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved in more than 11,500 treated injuries in 2021. Injuries jumped 25% between 2006 and 2021. Nearly half of all firework injuries are to bystanders, many of them children.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Prevention Bureau, in Ohio, 163 fireworks-caused fire incidents have occurred since 2022, with 33 of those incidents resulting in building fires totaling nearly $750,000 in damages.

“We want Ohioans to have a great time during fireworks displays, but it’s crucial to understand the risks involved,” said Anita Metheny, chief of the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Prevention Bureau, in a release from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. “By staying informed, following the regulations, and taking necessary precautions, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July for everyone.”

Wilmington Fire Department Chief Andy Mason reminds locals to have fun but “always remember safety first.”

Chief Bob Wysong, of the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, reminds locals to be safe but also be mindful of the area.

“It’s still a little dry, so be mindful of that,” said Wysong. “And make sure if you’re launching them, you’re doing it at a safe distance.”

In the Fire Marshal’s release, the office asks people to be mindful, in particular, of fountain fireworks (due to them being more available in retailers) and even trick/novelty fireworks.

For rules and guidelines, check the State Fire Marshal’s website https://com.ohio.gov/fire.

