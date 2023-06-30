Potassium deficiency in corn

This week is the first week I will be checking my bucket traps I set out in cornfields throughout Clinton County, looking for the Western Bean Cutworm. The traps have a pocket that holds a pheromone that attracts the Western Bean Cutworm moth, and there is a pesticide strip in the bottom of the trap that will neutralize the insect. I will then collect data on WBC numbers found in the county through to the first week of September.

One of the benefits of checking traps weekly during the growing season, is that I get another opportunity to keep an eye on crops throughout the county while driving from farm to farm. Something I have seen in a few fields appears to be a potassium deficiency in the corn. Some of the early planted corn in the county is showing signs of potassium deficiency, mostly due to the dryness we experienced in May and early June. The reason why dryness can cause potassium deficiency is because Potassium uptake occurs by diffusion where nutrients move to the root surface along a concentration gradient from high to low concentration.

Basically, you can have sufficient amounts of potassium in your soil, but it is made unavailable due to dryness. If the corn roots have been inhibited in any way, from dryness, to insect damage, or herbicide damage, this will have negative impacts on corns uptake of potassium. So, what does potassium deficiency look like you may ask?

Potassium is mobile within the plant, because the plant moves potassium to new growth areas to promote new tissue growth, so the lower leaves on the plant will be the first to show deficiency, and this looks like yellowing to necrosis on the outer edges of leaf margins. Potassium deficiency looks different from Nitrogen deficiency because Nitrogen deficiency looks like yellowing or necrosis starting at the leaf tip and moves to the midrib.

So how do you know if potassium deficiency is because your soil is potassium deficient, or the corn plants are deficient because of dryness or slow root growth? We know the difference if we get some needed rain and the plant begins to recover, and new growth is healthy. The bottom leaves will remain yellow, but early deficiency will not cause yield loss (Swayer, 2000).

Another way to know is by getting a soil test done, and if sufficient potassium numbers come back on the analysis, most likely the potassium deficiency symptoms have been caused by dryness and slow root growth. If you see that new corn growth is in fact not healthy, and still exuding symptoms of potassium deficiency, it is time to get a tissue sample done and do some soil testing.

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.