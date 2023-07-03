Blanchester Police Dept. reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

**This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, or traffic stops**

June 15-30

Some of the calls handled include:

An officer responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway Street for reported found bones near a dumpster. The bones were determined to be those of an animal.

Officers were dispatched to a village office for a customer being disorderly. Officers spoke to the citizen, who agreed to handle the disagreement an appropriate way.

A citizen reported that people were possibly camping in a wooded area in the 500 block of W. Main Street. An adult male and female were located, who turned down assistance, as they stated they could not stay together in a shelter, and therefore did not want any help. Both were advised they were on private property, and reminded that there are resources available to them, should they change their mind.

An officer responded to a 911 open line call in the 600 block of Cherry Street. Officers were unable to locate the source of the call.

A resident reported receiving a phone call from a passerby indicating that a vehicle was in their driveway, and a woman was trying to break into their garage, in the 4000 block of Westboro Road. Upon arrival, there was no one found on the property, or any indication of an attempted break-in.

A passerby requested a welfare check on an elderly man in the 900 block of Cherry Street, as it appeared the man was “slumped over” in a motorized scooter. The responding officer was familiar with the man, and located him at his residence. The man stated he was out enjoying the weather, but may have fallen asleep.

A caller from out of state requested a welfare check on a former student of theirs, now an adult, in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street. The caller believed a past abuser had taken their phone. The subject was found to be okay, and the caller was advised.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Baldwin Street for the report of a male, captured on security camera, looking into the caller’s window. Officers patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the male, nor identify the male from the footage. This matter is under investigation.

Officers responded to a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for the report of a verbal dispute. The female half reported she had no where to stay, and was provided with resources and a ride to a shelter in Wilmington.

An officer responded to the 100 block of Orchard Circle for the report of a vehicle fire. Blanchester Marion Twp. Fire Department and Blanchester EMS also responded. The caller reported working on the vehicle, when the computer caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the fire department.

A resident reported being harassed on social media by a fake account. An officer provided the resident with information to secure their account.

An officer responded to the 800 block of E. Center Street for the report of delivery trucks stopping on a private drive to the mobile home park. The trucks were gone upon arrival, and the officer spoke with the business owner.

An officer responded to the 6000 block of Sean Circle for the report of a domestic dispute. Both parties wished to be left alone, and both agreed to leave one another alone.

Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Fairground Road for the report of a sick raccoon. An officer removed and dispatched the raccoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Fancy Street for the report of a missing juvenile. The child was located shortly after, stating that they forgot to tell their guardian that they were going to the park with a friend.

An officer was called to assist Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office for a domestic with assault involved in the 10000 block of US 68, Midland.

A resident reported being assaulted, however, the assault occurred outside of our jurisdiction. The resident was put into contact with the correct agency.

A caller advised that they passed a slow driver on SR 133, and that the other driver then sped up while they were trying pass. The caller pulled over in the 500 block of N. Columbus Street and confronted the other driver, who reported that the caller passed them on a double-yellow portion of SR 133, then brake checked them.

Officers were dispatched the 900 block of for suspicious person. Upon checking the male for warrants, he was found to have active warrants for his arrest through Clermont and Clinton Counties. Soon after, the male stated he had chest pain, and requested a squad be called. Blanchester EMS arrived, and the male then stated he wanted to go to the hospital. An officer rode with the male in the back of the ambulance, however, both agencies with warrants advised they did not have the staffing to have an officer respond to the hospital.

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of North Street for the report of a cat possibly being thrown form a second story window. The officer responded; the allegation was unfounded and the cat was found to be healthy.

Officers were dispatched to an incident that occurred at a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Street, where the caller reported someone confronted them for playing music with vulgar lyrics, and tried to break their back window.

Officers were dispatched the 200 block of Leonard Drive for a possible burglary in progress. Officers checked the exterior of the residence and found no one, nor any signs of a break-in. The caller advised they were in the shower and heard what sounded like someone trying to open the front door.

An officer was dispatched to the 5000 block of Sean Circle to act as a peacekeeper while the caller requested to gather property from his ex-girlfriend. There was no answer after knocking several time, and the caller reported that his ex was doing this on purpose, and attempted to call and send messages while on scene. The caller was advised to have a mutual friend be the contact, as the caller stated his ex has not replied to him for weeks. A short time later, the caller requested a Clinton County deputy go with him, as he believed our officer did not knock loud enough.

Officers were requested in the 900 block of Cherry Street for a suicidal male. Blanchester EMS also responded. Blanchester EMS transported the male to the hospital.

A resident in the 600 block of S. Wright Street reported being confronted by someone about their friend’s criminal activity.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Columbus Street for a possible domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with the involved parties, who stated no altercation occurred.

An officer was called to the 600 block of W. Main Street for the report of a juvenile taking photos of staff members at a nearby business. Officers made contact with the child and their grandparent, who said the child was bored, but would keep her inside the store the rest of the day.

A resident in the 800 block of E. Center Street reported that delivery trucks were blocking their driveway. Upon arrival, the truck had moved.

Officers were dispatched to a neighbor complaint in the 100 block of W. Fancy Street. The caller advised that their neighbor had been weed eating around the building on their property. The other neighbor stated they did it to be helpful, but would no longer do so.

Officers were called to the railroad tracks in the 600 block of W. Main Street for the report of a male lying on the railroad tracks. Officers patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the male.

An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of W. Main Street for the report of a large sow being in the roadway. The pig had injuries consistent with falling or jumping from a trailer. A neighboring business owner allowed officers to secure the sow on their property until the owner came and retrieved her. It was found that the sow did in fact jump from a trailer while being transported.

Officers were dispatched to a trespasser in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street. There was some differing stories on whether or not the male was allowed on the property; those on scene stated they did not want the male to return, and he was advised of such.

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of W. Main Street for a report of the steel cover not being secure. An officer observed traffic and the steel cover, and found no safety concern. The caller then asked if anything could be done about the noise the plate caused by vehicles passing over it, to which they were told no. The officer made the contractors aware of the complaint, and they informed the officer that it appeared someone tampered with the plate the night before by placing rubber strips under, which they believed was in an attempt to lower the noise.

An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of S. Broadway Street for the report of juvenile throwing rocks. The caller advised the juveniles ran off before the officer’s arrival.

While on patrol, an officer observed three juveniles hiding under the Parks Department’s truck in the 900 block of S. Broadway Street, after curfew and during restricted hours at the park. Th officer transported the juveniles home and spoke to their parents.

A caller reported that an electric truck was blocking a driveway in the 100 block of E. Center Street. It was found there was a power outage that they were working to restore. The truck moved to allow the caller to access the driveway.

Officers located two subjects on private property in the 200 block of E. Fancy Street, living in tents. Both were offered services, which they accepted. Both stated they would pack up their camps and would follow up with shelters and treatment.

An officer was requested to assist with a call for Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on Woodville Rd. for a burglary in progress. The officer responded and located the subject, who was found to have a warrant for breaking and entering with full extradition. The officer placed the male under arrest and stood by until a deputy arrived.

A female retrieved a ride to the police station after jumping from a motor cycle in Brown County after a domestic violence incident. The female had injuries, and an ambulance was requested. It was found that everything occurred in Brown County. The officer contacted Brown County, who came to the Blanchester Police station to speak to the victim and provide her a ride home.

Officers were called to the 300 block of E. Main Street, where the caller reported their neighbor called the health department about dead chickens, and also trespassed on their property. The other half did state that they provide food and water to ducks on the neighbor’s property, due to feeling the neighbor did not care for them. They were advised not to feed/water the ducks, and not to trespass on the neighbor’s property.

A resident reported almost being struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

A resident reported an AT&T account being opened using their information.

A vehicle was reported as stolen in the 100 block of Pansy Pike. The vehicle was recovered a short time later, and was found to have its catalytic converter removed. This matter is still under investigation.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Old S. Broadway Street. Upon checking the VIN, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Clermont County. A 30 year-old Batavia woman was arrested for receiving stolen property, and while being placed under arrest, resisted arrest, resulting in an additional charge.

A 16 year-old reported being assaulted while at a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street, by an unknown adult male. The suspect was identified and a warrant was requested for his arrest for assault.

Officers responded for the report of an assault that occurred in the 6000 block of Sean Circle. The suspect is listed as an 18 year-old female, who was arrested and charged with assault.

A break-in was reported in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street, which tools being listed as stolen. This matter is still under investigation.

A trespassing was reported in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street. A 20 year-old male is listed as a suspect.