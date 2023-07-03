Cole Floyd (Photo Courtesy Major League Fishing)

Cole Floyd is currently 36th in the Bass Pro Tour standings. The Bass Pro Tour is the Major League Fishing’s top-level competitive circuit, in which 80 anglers compete in seven Stages, culminating with REDCREST, the Bass Pro Tour championship.

In the REDCREST V event, the championship for the 2023 season, only 40 pros qualify. The tournament will be held March 13-17 at Lay Lake in Birmingham, Ala.

The seventh stage of the 2023 season is Aug. 1-6 at Bay City, Mich.

An East Clinton High School graduate, Floyd was 20th in Stage Six, 35th in Stage Five, 53rd in Stage Four and 26th in Stage Three. He was 49th in Stage Two and 41st in Stage One.

His $41,223 earnings this season pushes his career total to $446,375. He has three career wins, 27 career top 10 finishes and 41 career top 20 finishes.

His sponsors are Strike King, Lew’s, Freedom Whiskey, Great Outdoors Coffee Co, Power-Pole, Mercury, Phoenix Boats, Hayabusa, Buck N’ Bass, Bajio Sunglasses, Bob’s Machine Shop.

The Major League Fishing website displays bios of each angler on tour. Of Floyd, the site says, “A sensation since the early days in college, Cole Floyd already has two Collegiate Bass National Championship wins, one College Bass National Championship win and three consecutive AOY titles in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League LBL Division. On the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, Floyd essentially had two bad tournaments as a rookie and has been amazing ever since, earning four Top-10 finishes in his first two years as a pro.

Floyd is listed only under the Pass Pro Tour and none of the other MLF circuits.