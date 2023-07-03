Parks & Recreation Board to hold meeting

The Wilmington Parks and Recreation Board will hold a regular meeting on July 5 at 5 p.m. at the Moyer Community Room in the City Building.

Board of Elections to conduct testing

The Clinton County Board of Elections will conduct Logic & Accuracy Testing of ballots, equipment, coding and software to be used in the Aug. 8 special election on Thursday, July 6 at 8:30 a.m. The tests will be held at the Clinton County Board of Elections, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Suite 4 in Wilmington.

Budget Commission to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Budget Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, July 12 at 2 p.m. The meeting, located at 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 203, in Wilmington, will be held to discuss the 2024 county revenue estimates.

Clark Twp. Trustees meeting changed

The Clark Township Board of Trustees July 13 meeting is being changed to July 18 at 7 p.m. in the township building.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on July 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.