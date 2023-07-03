Jenkins

BLANCHESTER — A 25-year-old Lebanon man is wanted by police for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old.

On June 20 just before noon, a Blanchester Police Department officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of South Broadway Street on an assault complaint. According to a news release, a 16-year-old reported being assaulted by an adult male after asking what was wrong with the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim described the male to police, adding that he appeared to be under the influence of some illegal narcotic based on his behavior. After walking past, the victim reported that the unknown male approached him from behind and assaulted him by striking him in the face, according to police.

While the victim was on the phone with dispatch, the suspect reportedly fled. The suspect was not located, but was identified shortly after as Shane T. Jenkins. The Blanchester Police Department obtained a warrant for Jenkins’s arrest for assault.

The last known address for Jenkins was on Hatfield Road in Lebanon, according to police, but he may also frequent the Morrow area.

Jenkins is listed at six feet, two inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.