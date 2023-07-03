The Wilmington Wranglers 4-H club dedicated its time on Saturday by cleaning up different parts of the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Clubbers started off in the hog barn by picking up trash, sweeping the bleachers, and power washing the floor. Next, they hung American banners, pulled weeds, and planted flowers near the entrance. They also fixed a fence and hung more American banners at the horse arena.

Josh Dixon, Wilmington Wranglers advisor, said, “We are a new club to Clinton County, and we have had a great first year! We have members competing in several projects this year, and we are excited to support each one of them. We are striving to teach our clubbers the value of serving their community. We would like to thank the Clinton County Fair Board for providing this opportunity to us, and we are looking forward to a great fair week!”

The Wilmington Wranglers 4-H club welcomes all 4-H projects and focuses on the horse roping and contest events, which will be held on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. in the horse arena. The roping event will also consist of a silent auction this year from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting the Wilmington Wranglers 4-H club. The silent auction will consist of livestock equipment and tack.