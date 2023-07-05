City of Wilmington code enforcement activity

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or Tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension. When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.
If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.
Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833.
Annen Vance Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington
June 16-30 Activity Summary
Inspections Performed- 52
Complaints Received- 9
New Violations Opened- 20
New Cases Opened- 13
Cases Closed- 28
Total Open Cases- 177
June 16-30 Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)
Case# 4969, 06/21/2023, 455 Belmont Ave, 925.13- Personal property left or abandoned on streets and sidewalks, Posted at property
Case# 4970, 06/22/2023, 74 Newham St, 527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions, First Notice- Sent
Case# 4971, 06/22/2023, 55 Lorish Ave, 357.02(b)- Parking and storage on residential property, First Notice- Sent.
Case# 4812, 03/02/2023, 219 Oak St, 925.13- Personal property left or abandoned on streets and sidewalks/925.07-Containers to be removed from collection points, First Notice- Sent
Case# 4845, 04/18/2023, 919 Higgins St, 1143.02- Outdoor storage/1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter, Final Notice- Sent
Case# 4946, 06/01/2023, 627 N. South St, 527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions, Second Notice- Sent
Case# 4383, 03/08/2022, 829 E. Columbus St, Status update- Pending Sheriff’s Sale- June 28 at 10 am
Case# 4893, 05/15/2023, 1173 Wayne Rd, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation, Final Notice- Sent
Case# 4976, 06/29/2023, 430 Valley St, 925.07- Containers to be removed, First Notice- Sent
Case# 4977, 06/29/2023, 451 W. Vine St, 925.07- Containers to be Removed, First Notice- Sent
Case# 4960, 06/13/2023, 530 Valley St, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions, Second Notice- Sent
Case# 4978, 06/30/2023, 330 E. Vine St, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions, First Notice- Sent
Case# 4895, 05/15/2023, Meadow Ridge Cir (Vacant Lot), 1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal, Legal Notice submitted
Case# 4980, 06/30/2023, 404 N. Walnut St, 925.07- Containers to be removed/1709.03(a)-Exterior structure-General/527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter/1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal, First Notice- Sent
Case# 4981, 06/30/2023, 437 N. South St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal/527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs/903.05- Cleaning and repair of sidewalks, First Notice-Sent
Case# 4105, 1/12/2021, 118 E. Truesdell St, Sheriff’s Sale pending- Aug 2 at 10 am
June 16-30 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)
Case# 4967, 06/22/2023, 1285 Peggy Ln, 925.13- Personal property left or abandoned on streets and sidewalks, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4943, 142 Quaker Way, 1729.02(a)- Weed and grass removal/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter/1143.02-Outdoor storage, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4918, 05/05/2023, 84 Newham St, 1729.02(a)- Weed and grass removal, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4937, 05/25/2023, 802 Rombach Ave, 1709.03(k)- Porch, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4955, 06/13/2023, 708 Rombach Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)-Litter/1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4952, 06/12/2023, 691 N. Walnut St, 311.01(d)-Placing injurious material or obstruction in street/sidewalk, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4965, 06/14/2023, 267 N. South St, 527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4959, 06/13/2023, 153 W. Locust St, 925.13- Personal property left or abandoned on streets or sidewalks, Closed Case- Resolved by tenant
Case# 4552, 08/03/2022, 1040 Jefferson Dr, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions, Closed Case- Resolved by tenant
Case# 4963, 06/13/2023, 642 Bernice St, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)-Prohibited parking- front lawn, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4951, 06/12/2023, 63 Woodview Dr, 527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs/1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal/130801(k)- Public nuisance/925.07- Containers to be removed, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4814, 03/02/2023, 306 W. Sugartree St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4515, 06/14/2022, 291 N. Lincoln St, 1709.03(b)- Protective treatment, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4964, 06/14/2023, 279 N. Lincoln St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4942, 05/31/2023, 136 N. Wood St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/11430.2- Outdoor storage/1709.03(f)- Exterior walls, Closed Case- Resolved by tenant
Case# 4884, 05/11/2023, 438 Clark St, 507.01(a)(16)- Prohibited animals- roosters/1143.04(n)(1)(b)-Keeping of chickens-roosters, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4921, 05/23/2023, 1484 Woodside Dr, 507.01(a)(16)- Prohibited animals-roosters/1143.04(n)(1)(b)-Keeping of chickens-roosters, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4929, 05/23/2023, 76-80 Doan St, 1709.03(k)-Porch/1709.03(n) Windows/1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal/1709.02(f)- fencing, Closed Case- Resolved by owner
Case# 4183, 04/14/2021, Willow Bend Dr (Gazebo), 1701.10 Demolition/1709.02(f)- Accessory structures/1701.08(a)(1)- Unsafe structures, Resolved by Demolition