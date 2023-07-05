City of Wilmington code enforcement activity

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or Tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension. When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.

If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.

Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833.

Annen Vance Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington

June 16-30 Activity Summary

Inspections Performed- 52

Complaints Received- 9

New Violations Opened- 20

New Cases Opened- 13

Cases Closed- 28

Total Open Cases- 177

June 16-30 Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)

Case# 4969, 06/21/2023, 455 Belmont Ave, 925.13- Personal property left or abandoned on streets and sidewalks, Posted at property

Case# 4970, 06/22/2023, 74 Newham St, 527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4971, 06/22/2023, 55 Lorish Ave, 357.02(b)- Parking and storage on residential property, First Notice- Sent.

Case# 4812, 03/02/2023, 219 Oak St, 925.13- Personal property left or abandoned on streets and sidewalks/925.07-Containers to be removed from collection points, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4845, 04/18/2023, 919 Higgins St, 1143.02- Outdoor storage/1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter, Final Notice- Sent

Case# 4946, 06/01/2023, 627 N. South St, 527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions, Second Notice- Sent

Case# 4383, 03/08/2022, 829 E. Columbus St, Status update- Pending Sheriff’s Sale- June 28 at 10 am

Case# 4893, 05/15/2023, 1173 Wayne Rd, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation, Final Notice- Sent

Case# 4976, 06/29/2023, 430 Valley St, 925.07- Containers to be removed, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4977, 06/29/2023, 451 W. Vine St, 925.07- Containers to be Removed, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4960, 06/13/2023, 530 Valley St, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions, Second Notice- Sent

Case# 4978, 06/30/2023, 330 E. Vine St, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4895, 05/15/2023, Meadow Ridge Cir (Vacant Lot), 1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal, Legal Notice submitted

Case# 4980, 06/30/2023, 404 N. Walnut St, 925.07- Containers to be removed/1709.03(a)-Exterior structure-General/527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter/1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4981, 06/30/2023, 437 N. South St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal/527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs/903.05- Cleaning and repair of sidewalks, First Notice-Sent

Case# 4105, 1/12/2021, 118 E. Truesdell St, Sheriff’s Sale pending- Aug 2 at 10 am

June 16-30 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)

Case# 4967, 06/22/2023, 1285 Peggy Ln, 925.13- Personal property left or abandoned on streets and sidewalks, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4943, 142 Quaker Way, 1729.02(a)- Weed and grass removal/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter/1143.02-Outdoor storage, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4918, 05/05/2023, 84 Newham St, 1729.02(a)- Weed and grass removal, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4937, 05/25/2023, 802 Rombach Ave, 1709.03(k)- Porch, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4955, 06/13/2023, 708 Rombach Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)-Litter/1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4952, 06/12/2023, 691 N. Walnut St, 311.01(d)-Placing injurious material or obstruction in street/sidewalk, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4965, 06/14/2023, 267 N. South St, 527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4959, 06/13/2023, 153 W. Locust St, 925.13- Personal property left or abandoned on streets or sidewalks, Closed Case- Resolved by tenant

Case# 4552, 08/03/2022, 1040 Jefferson Dr, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions, Closed Case- Resolved by tenant

Case# 4963, 06/13/2023, 642 Bernice St, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)-Prohibited parking- front lawn, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4951, 06/12/2023, 63 Woodview Dr, 527.03(c)-Trimming of trees and shrubs/1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal/130801(k)- Public nuisance/925.07- Containers to be removed, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4814, 03/02/2023, 306 W. Sugartree St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4515, 06/14/2022, 291 N. Lincoln St, 1709.03(b)- Protective treatment, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4964, 06/14/2023, 279 N. Lincoln St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4942, 05/31/2023, 136 N. Wood St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor vehicle prohibitions/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/11430.2- Outdoor storage/1709.03(f)- Exterior walls, Closed Case- Resolved by tenant

Case# 4884, 05/11/2023, 438 Clark St, 507.01(a)(16)- Prohibited animals- roosters/1143.04(n)(1)(b)-Keeping of chickens-roosters, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4921, 05/23/2023, 1484 Woodside Dr, 507.01(a)(16)- Prohibited animals-roosters/1143.04(n)(1)(b)-Keeping of chickens-roosters, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4929, 05/23/2023, 76-80 Doan St, 1709.03(k)-Porch/1709.03(n) Windows/1729.01(a)- Weed and grass removal/1709.02(f)- fencing, Closed Case- Resolved by owner

Case# 4183, 04/14/2021, Willow Bend Dr (Gazebo), 1701.10 Demolition/1709.02(f)- Accessory structures/1701.08(a)(1)- Unsafe structures, Resolved by Demolition