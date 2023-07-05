Eli Caldwell was recently announced as the 2023 Clinton County Jr. Fair King. Caldwell (fifth from left) is pictured with this year’s fair royalty. There were no queen candidates this year. From left to right: Shooting Sports Ambassador Joslyn Balon, FCS Ambassador Carolyn Koch, Clinton Co. Pork Industry Queen McKenzie DeBord, Rabbit Ambassador Serenity Roth -Powers, Jr. Fair King Eli Caldwell, Beef Ambassador Hunter Shumaker, Jr. Fair Horse Ambassador Kami Kile, Goat Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan, and Poultry Ambassador Nikita White. The Clinton County Fair begins Saturday and runs through July 15.

Photo courtesy of Phyllis Cocklin