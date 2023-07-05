From left, Streamkeeper Secretary Karen Kayser, Travis Luncan of the Wilmington Water Department, Rick Hoffman of the Caesar Creek Nature Center, Russell Kincaid of Wilmington College, Corey Cockrell of Wilmington College, Streamkeeper President Don Spurling, and Streamkeeper Member Paul Moke. Provided by Don Spurling.

Clinton Streamkeepers and the Clinton County Foundation awarded a total of $8,506.73 to three groups for water-related projects.

The City of Wilmington Water Department was awarded $1,395 for the purchase of two battery-operated microscopes to study water quality algae sampling and algae ID.

The Caesar Creek Nature Center was awarded $1,538 to purchase an Enviroscape, a tabletop education program for all ages.

The Biology, Chemistry and Agriculture Departments of Wilmington College were awarded $2,873.87, for a period of three years, for stream monitoring testing equipment and for seeds for cover crops.

The grants were from the Sture Fredrik Anliot Fund. Dr. Anliot taught biology at Wilmington College for 35 years. He passed away in 2012. The fund is a gift for the improvement of water quality in the Little Miami River and its tributaries in Clinton and Green Counties of Ohio.