The Animals Express Club’s last 4-H meeting for the year was recently held. Over 75 members were in attendance, and Jim Wilson has been the advisor for 35 years. The club members show a variety of rabbits, goats, chickens, horses, cows, lambs, turkeys and FCS projects. The last meeting was at the fairgrounds where members had pizza and walked around to learn about the fairgrounds and prep for this Saturday. Submitted photos The Animals Express Club’s last 4-H meeting for the year was recently held. Over 75 members were in attendance, and Jim Wilson has been the advisor for 35 years. The club members show a variety of rabbits, goats, chickens, horses, cows, lambs, turkeys and FCS projects. The last meeting was at the fairgrounds where members had pizza and walked around to learn about the fairgrounds and prep for this Saturday. Submitted photos

The Animals Express Club’s last 4-H meeting for the year was recently held. Over 75 members were in attendance, and Jim Wilson has been the advisor for 35 years. The club members show a variety of rabbits, goats, chickens, horses, cows, lambs, turkeys and FCS projects. The last meeting was at the fairgrounds where members had pizza and walked around to learn about the fairgrounds and prep for this Saturday.

The Animals Express Club’s last 4-H meeting for the year was recently held. Over 75 members were in attendance, and Jim Wilson has been the advisor for 35 years. The club members show a variety of rabbits, goats, chickens, horses, cows, lambs, turkeys and FCS projects. The last meeting was at the fairgrounds where members had pizza and walked around to learn about the fairgrounds and prep for this Saturday.