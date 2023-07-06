Clinton Co. Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between June 26 and June 30:

• Shaun Larkin, 34, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $340 court costs.

• Brooke Bailey, 32, of Leesburg, sentenced to 180 days in jail (169 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Bailey must take part in supervised probation.

• Terry Ball, 37, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Ball must take part in supervised probation. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Levi Runk, 25, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (176 days suspended), license suspended from June 28, 2023-June 28, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Runk must take part in reporting probation, complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. ALS vacated. A second O.V.I. charge and a marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Kevin Flint, 39, of Blanchester, false alarm, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Flint must take part in one year of non-reporting probation.

• Dylan Hobbs, 28, of Sabina, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail (56 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Hobbs must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victim, and pay $739.50 in restitution.

• Jessica Smith, 31, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (76 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Smith must take part in supervised probation and get treatment. Additional charges of obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Matthew Abla, 41, of Milford, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Abla must take part in one year of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the victim.

• Mai Massey, 40, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Massey must take part in supervised probation and must have no contact with the incident location or associated properties.

• Jennette Rauss, 50, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), license suspended from May 12, 2023-May 11, 2024, fined $375, assessed $170 court costs. Rauss must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test was dismissed.

• Dylan Lee, 20, of Springfield, control of a vehicle was intoxicated, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lee must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge and a one-way traffic violation were dismissed.

• Brandon King, 23, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, assessed $50, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a trespassing charge.

• Jason Mueller, 37, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a driving under suspension charge. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Wendell Fisher, 65, of New Holland, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Fisher.

