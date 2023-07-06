Clinton County Fair kicks off Saturday

WILMINGTON — The highly-anticipated 2023 Clinton County Fair kicks off Saturday and runs until Saturday, July 15.

Junior Fair Event Schedule

9 a.m. Vegetable & Flower Judging….4-H Kitchen Shelter

9 a.m. Woodworking Judging…. Jr Fair Bldg

9 a.m. Creative Arts & Quilts Judging- junior…. Peterson Bldg

9 a.m. Cake Decorating Judging-Senior….Peterson Bldg

9 a.m. Photography Level 1 Junior & Senior Judging…. Peterson Bldg

10 a.m. Scrapbooking Junior & Senior Judging….Peterson Bldg

10 a.m. Master Junior & Senior Judging….Peterson Bldg

10 a.m. Cake Decorating Judging- Junior….Peterson Bldg

10 a.m. Creative Arts & Quilts Judging- Senior…. Peterson Bldg

10 a.m. Junior Fair Horse Show…. Horse Arena

10 a.m. All Breeding Goats & Pygmy Goats in Place….Sheep/Goat Barn

11 a.m. Crops Judging…. 4-H Kitchen Shelter

1 p.m. Photography, Scrapbooking, Cakes, Quilts, & Creative Arts Awards…. Peterson Bldg

3 p.m. Pack Goat Class…. Busam Ford Swine Barn

4 p.m. Dairy Goat Show, Goat Breeding, Show & Showmanship….Busam Ford Swine Barn

5:30 p.m. Clover Bud Cooking Challenge….Peterson Bldg

6:30 p.m. Sewing Challenge….Peterson Bldg

6:30 p.m. Beginner Cooking Challenge….Peterson Bldg

7 p.m. Intermediate Cooking Challenge….Peterson Bldg

7:30 p.m. Advanced Cooking Challenge..Peterson Bldg

SUNDAY, JULY 9

9 a.m. Pygmy Goat Show & Pygmy Goat Showmanship….Busam Ford Swine Barn

9 a.m. Chicken Market Show & Showmanship… Poultry Barn

10 a.m. Junior Fair Horse Show….Horse Arena

1 p.m. Swine Breeding Show & Swine Breeding Showmanship…..Busam Ford Swine Barn

1:30-3 p.m. Cloverbud Show & Tell…. Peterson Bldg

4 p.m. Cloverbud Revue…. Peterson Bldg

5 p.m. Style Revue and Clothing Awards.. Peterson Bldg

5:45 p.m. Royalty Recognition & Scholarship Recognition…. Peterson Bldg

6 p.m. Family & Consumer Sciences/General Awards Program…. Peterson Bldg

MONDAY, JULY 10

9 a.m. Market Turkey & Showmanship…. Poultry Barn

11 a.m. Dog Costume Class….Peterson Bldg

12 p.m. Cloverbud Dog Show (For Youth 5-8 Years Old)…Peterson Bldg

12 p.m. Rally, You & Your Dog, Trick Dog, All About Dogs & Grooming….Peterson Bldg

1 p.m. Market Goat Showmanship…. Busam Ford, Swine Barn

4 p.m. Market Lamb & Production Ewe Showmanship.. Busam Ford Swine Barn

6 p.m. Beef Showmanship & Country Born Raised… ATSG LEC

TUESDAY, JULY 11

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Swine Skillathon… TBD

10 a.m. Dog Obedience, Showmanship, All Awards, Team & Brace… Peterson Bldg

2 p.m. Christmas Wrapping Contest (Jr Fair Members 5-18 years)… Jr Fair Bldg

4 p.m. Steer, Market Heifer, Feeder Calf & Breeding Show… ATSG LEC

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

9 a.m. Rabbit Show….Rabbit Barn

9 a.m. Swine Showmanship….Busam Ford Swine Barn

12 p.m. Cage Decoration Contest, PetPALS, Cat Show, Pet Rabbit & Small Animals Show….Peterson Bldg

12 p.m.-5 p.m. Dairy Cattle Must Be in Place… ATSG LEC

4 p.m. Market Lamb Show & Production Ewe Show…. Busam Ford Swine Barn

6 p.m. Market Goat Show….Busam Ford Swine Barn

THURSDAY, JULY 13

8:30 a.m. Market Swine Show…Busam Ford Swine Barn

10 a.m. Dairy Cattle Showmanship…ATSG LEC

5 p.m. Rabbit Cull Buyer Available for Fryers & All Other Rabbits…Rabbit Barn

5 p.m.- A Day in the Ring…..Busam Ford Swine Barn

6:30 p.m. Livestock Judging Contest…..ATSG LEC/Busam Ford Swine Barn

8 p.m. Junior Fair Dance…..Peterson Bldg

FRIDAY, JULY 14

9 a.m. Fancy Poultry Show & Breeding Showmanship…. Poultry Barn

10 a.m. Rabbit Judging Contest & Breed ID… Rabbit Barn

10 a.m. Dairy Cattle Show-All Breeds….ATSG LEC

10 a.m. Junior Fair Roping Horse Show…Horse Arena

1 p.m. Dairy Judging Contest…ATSG LEC

2 p.m. Cloverbud Event (For Youth 5-8 years old)…. Jr Fair Bldg

4 p.m. Clinton Fair Junior Fair Showmanship Sweepstakes Contest…ATSG LEC

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Sale Room Open…. Expo Bldg

SATURDAY, July 15

8-10 a.m. Sale Room Opens…Expo Bldg

1 p.m. Sale of Champions… ATSG LEC

Fair Admission Prices

Paid Daily Admission $10

2023 Season pass $30

2023 Membership Pass $35

2024 Membership Pass $35

Lunch Pass $10

Children 5 & under – no charge

Daily Ride Armband $5

*Includes: Mechanical Amusement Rides (Paid Daily Admission ticket must be turned into Amusement Ride Ticket Office to obtain Daily Ride Armband) Grandstand Seating & Entertainment, Complementary General Parking.